Reflecting on Manmohan Singh's Legacy: Unity, Economy, and Diplomacy

Farooq Abdullah mourns the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his efforts to keep India united and economically progressive. Abdullah highlights Singh's role as an economist, his push for renewable energy, and initiatives to support Kashmiri Pandits. He emphasizes the enduring impact of Singh's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:25 IST
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising Singh's unifying influence on India and his economic reforms. An accomplished economist, Singh's vision was instrumental in opening India's economy to global markets.

As Singh's cabinet colleague, Abdullah noted Singh's efforts during the UPA government aimed at fostering peaceful relations with neighboring countries. Despite the recognition of renewable energy spearheaded during his tenure, Singh's legacy is deeply rooted in his push for national unity and progressive economic policies.

Abdullah reminisced about Singh's impact on Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in facilitating the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. Singh's contributions, Abdullah emphasized, will remain valuable lessons for current and future leadership in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

