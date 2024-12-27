Nagaland Mourns the Loss of a Visionary: Manmohan Singh

Nagaland's leadership, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh following his recent passing. In a poignant statement, Rio praised Singh's transformative role in India's economic progress and recognized him as a leader of immense humility and wisdom.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton echoed these sentiments, lauding Singh's dedication and integrity, which earned him widespread respect. T R Zeliang highlighted Singh's economic leadership abilities, acknowledging him as a pivotal architect of India's economic reforms.

The state government declared a seven-day mourning period to honor Singh's contributions. During this time, flags will fly at half-mast and official entertainment will be suspended. Manmohan Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away in Delhi at the age of 92.

