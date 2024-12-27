Left Menu

Nagaland Mourns the Loss of a Visionary: Manmohan Singh

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, together with Deputy Chief Ministers Y Patton and T R Zeliang, expressed their condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Described as a visionary leader and architect of India's economic reforms, Singh's legacy will be remembered nationwide.

Nagaland's leadership, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh following his recent passing. In a poignant statement, Rio praised Singh's transformative role in India's economic progress and recognized him as a leader of immense humility and wisdom.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton echoed these sentiments, lauding Singh's dedication and integrity, which earned him widespread respect. T R Zeliang highlighted Singh's economic leadership abilities, acknowledging him as a pivotal architect of India's economic reforms.

The state government declared a seven-day mourning period to honor Singh's contributions. During this time, flags will fly at half-mast and official entertainment will be suspended. Manmohan Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away in Delhi at the age of 92.

