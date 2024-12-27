Nagaland Mourns the Loss of a Visionary: Manmohan Singh
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, together with Deputy Chief Ministers Y Patton and T R Zeliang, expressed their condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Described as a visionary leader and architect of India's economic reforms, Singh's legacy will be remembered nationwide.
- Country:
- India
Nagaland's leadership, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh following his recent passing. In a poignant statement, Rio praised Singh's transformative role in India's economic progress and recognized him as a leader of immense humility and wisdom.
Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton echoed these sentiments, lauding Singh's dedication and integrity, which earned him widespread respect. T R Zeliang highlighted Singh's economic leadership abilities, acknowledging him as a pivotal architect of India's economic reforms.
The state government declared a seven-day mourning period to honor Singh's contributions. During this time, flags will fly at half-mast and official entertainment will be suspended. Manmohan Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away in Delhi at the age of 92.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ADB Approves $600M Loan for Bangladesh to Boost Economic Reforms, Transparency, and Competitiveness
A Tribute to Manmohan Singh: The Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes Away
Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms
Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes Away
Manmohan Singh: The Humble Architect of India's Economic Reforms