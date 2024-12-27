Left Menu

Germany Heads to Early Elections After Coalition Collapse

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved parliament and scheduled new elections for February 23 following Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition collapse. Scholz leads a minority government after dismissal of his finance minister sparked the coalition's downfall. The decision was necessary as the constitution mandates external dissolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has taken decisive action, dissolving parliament and setting an early election date of February 23. This move follows the breakdown of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government.

The coalition, known for its discord, crumbled after Scholz dismissed his finance minister over economic revitalization disagreements. Following the coalition's collapse on November 6, Scholz lost a confidence vote on December 16.

In accordance with the post-World War II constitution, Steinmeier was required to make this critical decision within a stipulated 21-day window, as the Bundestag cannot dissolve itself. New elections must now be organized within a 60-day period after the dissolution.

