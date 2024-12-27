Left Menu

India Mourns Loss of Visionary Economist Manmohan Singh

India is mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 in New Delhi. Celebrated for his role in India's economic transformation, Singh is remembered as a visionary leader whose contributions to economic reform have left a lasting impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravathi | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:57 IST
India is mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, celebrated as the architect of the nation's economic reform. Singh, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy of transformative policies.

D Purandeswari, Andhra Pradesh BJP president, praised Singh's soft-spoken nature and upright statesmanship, acknowledging his significant impact on India's political and economic landscape. She expressed personal gratitude for the opportunities Singh provided her, and extended condolences to his family.

Leaders across the political spectrum echoed these sentiments. Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila emphasized Singh's role in achieving high economic growth, while IT Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted his remarkable shift in economic policies. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised Singh's humility and intellect, citing his pivotal role in the Liberalization, Privatization, and Globalization reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

