India's Economic Transformation: A Journey to 'Viksit Bharat 2047'
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged industry leaders to adopt inclusive development focused on research and innovation. Speaking at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's anniversary event, he highlighted India's shift towards economic empowerment, emphasizing simplified policies, ease of doing business, and an innovative startup ecosystem.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called on industry leaders to champion a development model that is inclusive and prioritizes research, innovation, and enterprise. His comments came during the 120th anniversary celebration of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Birla emphasized the importance of the government's 'development-oriented policies' in energizing the industry. He described the current phase in India as one of economic empowerment and innovation, wherein the nation's trade policy promotes self-reliance and reflects India's growing international stature.
He also highlighted efforts to simplify industrial policies and create a transparent, investor-friendly environment. By lauding Indian enterprises, particularly the vibrant startup ecosystem, Birla underlined their role in elevating India as a global superpower through sustainable development and ingenuity.
