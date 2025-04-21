Remembering Janaki Ballav Patnaik: A Visionary Leader's Legacy
On the 10th death anniversary of Janaki Ballav Patnaik, tributes were paid by former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and senior Congress leaders. Patnaik, a former Odisha Chief Minister, was remembered for his role in Bhubaneswar's development, promotion of the Odia language, and support to farmers and traders.
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, joined by senior Congress leaders, paid homage to Janaki Ballav Patnaik on his 10th death anniversary on Monday. The event took place at Congress Bhawan, where tributes were paid to the former Odisha Chief Minister known for his significant contributions to the state's development.
Leaders recalled Patnaik's dedication to progress and his influence as a former CM of Odisha and Governor of Assam. Former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik emphasized his lasting impact and commitment to advancing Odisha.
Senior Congress leader and former MP Ananta Prasad Sethi highlighted Patnaik's role in Bhubaneswar's development and the promotion of the Odia language. Party leader Jayadev Jena praised his initiatives for industrial growth and support for local farmers and traders.
