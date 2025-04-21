Left Menu

The Legacy of Pope Francis: A Visionary Leader Remembered

Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, reflects on the influential legacy of Pope Francis, praising his dedication to peace, inter-religious dialogue, social justice, and care for creation. As the ritual to elect a new Pope begins, Ferrao highlights Francis' transformative vision for a synodal Church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, commending his vigorous efforts in fostering peace, inter-religious dialogue, social justice, and environmental stewardship.

As the traditional ritual to elect a new Pope commences, sacred oaths will be taken by cardinals. Ballots will be pierced, counted, and burned to create smoke signals indicating the election results. Currently, 135 cardinals under 80 are eligible to vote, with a legal cap at 120 electors.

Archbishop Ferrao emphasized Pope Francis' lasting impact on the Church, noting his dedication to inclusivity and reaching out to marginalized communities. He lauded Francis for embodying the Church's compassionate spirit and mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

