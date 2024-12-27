Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Economic Reforms

Anti-graft activist Anna Hazare expressed condolences on the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his swift actions towards anti-corruption laws. Singh, who led India from 2004 to 2014, significantly contributed to economic development. Known for his integrity, Singh's legacy continues to inspire many.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:22 IST
Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Economic Reforms
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare on Friday mourned the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acknowledging the late leader's staunch opposition to corruption. Hazare, notorious for his fierce campaigns against graft during Singh's tenure, commended the ex-PM for his rapid action on the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act.

Recalling past protests, Hazare highlighted Singh's readiness for dialogue and ability to swiftly fulfill demands regarding governance reforms. 'He always prioritized national and social welfare,' Hazare noted, speaking from his hometown in Maharashtra.

Manmohan Singh, who guided India's economy from 2004 to 2014, passed away at the age of 92. Hazare emphasized Singh's enduring contributions and the transformative path he charted for the nation. Singh's absence is deeply felt, yet his legacy remains a guiding force for the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024