Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Economic Reforms
Anti-graft activist Anna Hazare expressed condolences on the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his swift actions towards anti-corruption laws. Singh, who led India from 2004 to 2014, significantly contributed to economic development. Known for his integrity, Singh's legacy continues to inspire many.
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare on Friday mourned the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acknowledging the late leader's staunch opposition to corruption. Hazare, notorious for his fierce campaigns against graft during Singh's tenure, commended the ex-PM for his rapid action on the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act.
Recalling past protests, Hazare highlighted Singh's readiness for dialogue and ability to swiftly fulfill demands regarding governance reforms. 'He always prioritized national and social welfare,' Hazare noted, speaking from his hometown in Maharashtra.
Manmohan Singh, who guided India's economy from 2004 to 2014, passed away at the age of 92. Hazare emphasized Singh's enduring contributions and the transformative path he charted for the nation. Singh's absence is deeply felt, yet his legacy remains a guiding force for the country.
