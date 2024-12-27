The Bond Beyond Borders: A Historic Indo-US Accord

In a memorable diplomatic encounter on September 25, 2008, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh lavished praise on US President George W. Bush during their meeting at the White House, crediting him with an 'important and historic' role in enhancing Indo-US ties, notably through the landmark civil nuclear deal.

Despite the rain-soaked weather in Washington, the atmosphere inside the White House radiated warmth as both leaders expressed mutual admiration, showcasing a strong camaraderie. However, Singh's effusive praise for Bush stirred controversy back in India, with political factions interpreting his words diversely.

The notable Indo-US civil nuclear agreement marked a significant shift, ending a 34-year period of India's isolation in nuclear commerce. Despite facing political criticism at home, Singh's commitment to the deal emphasized the strategic partnership between India and the United States as a cornerstone of 21st-century diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)