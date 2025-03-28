Left Menu

India-Sri Lanka Defence Pact: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

India and Sri Lanka are poised to sign a landmark defence cooperation agreement during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Colombo. This historic pact symbolizes a new phase in bilateral relations following the withdrawal of the Indian Peace Keeping Force from Sri Lanka nearly four decades ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:41 IST
India-Sri Lanka Defence Pact: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, India and Sri Lanka are on the brink of signing an ambitious defence cooperation pact, marking a significant shift in their bilateral relations. This agreement, to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Colombo, signals a departure from past challenges and a renewed partnership.

Alongside the defence pact, India and Sri Lanka aim to establish a currency swap framework and finalize a joint development plan for Trincomalee oil firms with the UAE. These developments underscore growing ties and mutual interests in economic recovery and energy cooperation.

The diplomatic talks occur amid China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean Region. The Prime Minister's visit emphasizes strengthening connectivity across digital, physical, and energy sectors while addressing long-standing issues like the fishermen dispute, showcasing India's commitment as a dependable neighbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025