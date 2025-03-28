India-Sri Lanka Defence Pact: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

In a historic move, India and Sri Lanka are on the brink of signing an ambitious defence cooperation pact, marking a significant shift in their bilateral relations. This agreement, to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Colombo, signals a departure from past challenges and a renewed partnership.

Alongside the defence pact, India and Sri Lanka aim to establish a currency swap framework and finalize a joint development plan for Trincomalee oil firms with the UAE. These developments underscore growing ties and mutual interests in economic recovery and energy cooperation.

The diplomatic talks occur amid China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean Region. The Prime Minister's visit emphasizes strengthening connectivity across digital, physical, and energy sectors while addressing long-standing issues like the fishermen dispute, showcasing India's commitment as a dependable neighbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)