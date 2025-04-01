Dragon-Elephant Diplomacy: India and China Celebrate 75 Years of Bilateral Relations
India and China marked 75 years of diplomatic relations with congratulatory exchanges between leaders. Efforts are underway to restore ties after years of tension due to border conflicts. Both nations aim to enhance strategic cooperation, improve border management, and resume people-to-people exchanges.
- Country:
- China
The leaders of India and China exchanged warm messages on Tuesday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. This milestone comes as both nations strive to mend ties following a prolonged period of tension resulting from the eastern Ladakh military standoff.
President Xi Jinping and his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu, along with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted the ancient civilizations' richness and their roles as major developing countries in the Global South. They emphasized the importance of partnership and strategic cooperation to modernize and stabilize bilateral ties.
Recent diplomatic initiatives included high-level talks and agreements to resume cultural exchanges and ensure effective border management. These efforts signify a deliberate move toward a sound and stable development path for bilateral relations, promoting peace and collaboration at the international level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Insights: Navigating Trade and Diplomacy with Trump
Tulsi Gabbard's Devotion: Bridging Diplomacy and Spirituality in India Visit
Trump-Putin Call: A Turning Point in US-Ukraine Diplomacy?
Olympic Leadership: Navigating Diplomacy, Inclusivity, and Digital Change
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Putin's Ceasefire Talks for Ukraine