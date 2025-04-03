Modi's Landmark Visit to Sri Lanka: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha underscores the significance of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Sri Lanka, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. The visit, set between April 4-6, aims to build on existing agreements and explore new opportunities, particularly in connectivity, energy, and digitisation.
In a move set to enhance diplomatic ties, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, emphasized the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, declaring it a pivotal moment that will inject fresh momentum into bilateral relations.
Jha, while speaking to ANI, described the visit as vital. He highlighted the upward trajectory of India-Sri Lanka relations, noting that Modi's visit as the first foreign dignitary after Sri Lanka's political transition would solidify recent diplomatic progress. President Dissanayake's visit to India last December underscored these strengthening ties.
The discussions are expected to focus on broad-ranging issues such as connectivity, energy collaboration, and digital integration, with anticipated agreements in these sectors. Additionally, health and defense cooperation are on the agenda, indicating a broadened scope of relations. PM Modi's itinerary includes engagements in Colombo and Anuradhapura, from April 4-6, signifying a comprehensive diplomatic endeavor.
