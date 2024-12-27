Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Statesman Manmohan Singh

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy expressed sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, noting Singh's influential economic and foreign policy contributions. During his tenure, India's economy thrived, and his policies benefited various sectors. Narayanasamy highlighted Singh's vital roles in economic growth and international diplomacy.

Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy expressed profound sorrow Friday over the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, emphasizing his significant contributions during a remarkable tenure.

Narayanasamy, who served under Singh during the UPA government, highlighted the late leader's commendable foreign policy, which earned global praise and facilitated substantial economic growth during his leadership.

Recalling Singh's impactful roles as Finance Minister and Reserve Bank Governor, he underscored the late Prime Minister's policies that benefited various sections, facilitated foreign investments, and guided Narayanasamy in his political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

