Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Statesman Manmohan Singh
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy expressed profound sorrow Friday over the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, emphasizing his significant contributions during a remarkable tenure.
Narayanasamy, who served under Singh during the UPA government, highlighted the late leader's commendable foreign policy, which earned global praise and facilitated substantial economic growth during his leadership.
Recalling Singh's impactful roles as Finance Minister and Reserve Bank Governor, he underscored the late Prime Minister's policies that benefited various sections, facilitated foreign investments, and guided Narayanasamy in his political journey.
