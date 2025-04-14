Farooq Abdullah Urges Prime Minister's Intervention on Reduced Haj Quota
Farooq Abdullah seeks Prime Minister Modi's intervention over reports about a reduced Haj quota for India from Saudi Arabia. He also comments on the Waqf (Amendment) Act and issues in Jammu and Kashmir regarding Article 370 and terrorism, addressing concerns about the BJP's policies towards Muslims.
- Country:
- India
Farooq Abdullah, the President of the National Conference, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address concerns raised by reports indicating a cut in India's Haj quota by Saudi Arabia. Abdullah emphasized the importance of this pilgrimage for many Muslims.
He also voiced opposition against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, stating that it contradicts the Constitution. Abdullah's remarks come amidst accusations of the BJP targeting Muslims and the ongoing issues in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the revocation of Article 370.
Addressing recent security concerns, Abdullah pointed fingers at Pakistan for continued tensions in the region and urged the Indian government to engage in dialogue. On other matters, he commented on the recent tariff decisions by the US and issues concerning his party members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
