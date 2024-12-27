Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: The Bridge Between India and Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his significant role in advancing India-Russia relations to a 'special and privileged strategic partnership' and acknowledging his contributions to India's economic development and international standing. Singh passed away at the age of 92.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed the late Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, as an exemplary statesman whose efforts significantly bolstered India-Russia relations. Singh's leadership was pivotal in establishing a 'special and privileged strategic partnership' between the two countries.

In a condolence message, Putin praised Singh for his substantial achievements in promoting India's economic progress on the global stage. Singh, widely regarded as the architect of India's economic reforms, served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He died at the age of 92.

The strategic partnership between India and Russia reached its elevated status during Putin's visit to India in December 2010. Reflecting on his interactions with Singh, Putin shared warm memories and extended condolences to India's President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

