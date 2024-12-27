Senegal's Bold Move: Closing Foreign Military Bases

Senegal has announced its intention to close all foreign military bases, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko confirmed to the National Assembly. However, no timeline has been set for the departure of foreign troops.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye previously stated his intention to close French bases in Senegal, citing national sovereignty and independence as key reasons. Faye emphasized that foreign military presence is incompatible with these principles.

This move represents a broader regional pushback against France, a former colonial power, which has faced criticism for its approach in Africa. The decision follows similar withdrawals in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, and signals a shift in policy by Senegal's new government to end perceived remnants of colonialism.

