Farewell to a Reformist: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Gobind Kaur, sister of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, struggles to cope with his recent passing. Singh, known for driving India's economic reforms, died at 92 in Delhi's AIIMS hospital.

In Kolkata, the grief-stricken Kaur recalls her brother, as family prepares prayer services honoring him. Despite fewer meetings due to age, their bond remained strong.

The family plans to visit Delhi for his memorial, remembering Singh's legacy as a financial reformist and global economic expert.

