Farewell to a Reformist: Remembering Manmohan Singh
Gobind Kaur, sister of ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, mourns his demise. Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic reforms, died at 92. The family plans a prayer service. Despite aging constraints, Kaur remained emotionally connected with Singh, cherishing moments shared over calls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Gobind Kaur, sister of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, struggles to cope with his recent passing. Singh, known for driving India's economic reforms, died at 92 in Delhi's AIIMS hospital.
In Kolkata, the grief-stricken Kaur recalls her brother, as family prepares prayer services honoring him. Despite fewer meetings due to age, their bond remained strong.
The family plans to visit Delhi for his memorial, remembering Singh's legacy as a financial reformist and global economic expert.
(With inputs from agencies.)
