Controversy over Manmohan Singh's Cremation Site Sparks Outrage

The Congress party has accused the government of deliberately insulting Dr. Manmohan Singh, India's first Sikh Prime Minister, by failing to select an appropriate location for his cremation and memorial. This accusation follows the Union home ministry's statement that Singh's last rites will be conducted at New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

Congress's general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted that party president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for the last rites to be conducted at a site where a memorial can honor Singh's enduring legacy. Kharge insists that the government should recognize Singh's global stature and significant contributions to the nation.

The Congress leader argues the government's decision is a sign of disrespect towards Dr. Singh and challenges why a more fitting location wasn't chosen. The call for a memorial aligns with the tradition of honoring former prime ministers with dedicated sites.

