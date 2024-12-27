Left Menu

Controversy over Manmohan Singh's Cremation Site Sparks Outrage

The Congress party has accused the Indian government of intentionally disrespecting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by not selecting an appropriate location for his cremation and memorial. The Union home ministry announced Singh's last rites at Nigambodh Ghat, prompting Congress leaders to demand a more befitting site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:32 IST
Controversy over Manmohan Singh's Cremation Site Sparks Outrage
cremation
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has accused the government of deliberately insulting Dr. Manmohan Singh, India's first Sikh Prime Minister, by failing to select an appropriate location for his cremation and memorial. This accusation follows the Union home ministry's statement that Singh's last rites will be conducted at New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

Congress's general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted that party president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for the last rites to be conducted at a site where a memorial can honor Singh's enduring legacy. Kharge insists that the government should recognize Singh's global stature and significant contributions to the nation.

The Congress leader argues the government's decision is a sign of disrespect towards Dr. Singh and challenges why a more fitting location wasn't chosen. The call for a memorial aligns with the tradition of honoring former prime ministers with dedicated sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024