ID-PRIVACY: Revolutionizing Digital Trust with India's First AI-Powered Privacy Suite

Data Safeguard India Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled ID-PRIVACY, India's first AI-powered data privacy management platform. The platform is designed to comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023, offering automation and future-proofing solutions for businesses. It supports organizations in ethical governance, digital citizenship, and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Data Safeguard India Pvt. Ltd has taken a significant leap in enhancing India's digital trust ecosystem with the launch of its cutting-edge ID-PRIVACY platform. This pioneering AI-powered data privacy management suite is the first of its kind tailored for compliance with India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023.

ID-PRIVACY promises to transform the landscape of data privacy in India by embedding privacy by design into corporate frameworks. The platform's adaptive AI engine not only automates compliance but also anticipates future regulatory shifts, offering a competitive advantage to businesses aiming to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital arena.

The rollout of ID-PRIVACY marks more than just a technological advancement; it is a privacy movement built by and for India, catering to the privacy rights of 1.4 billion citizens. With features like real-time breach response and automated impact assessments, it sets a new standard for data governance and ethical business practices in the country.

