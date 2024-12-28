Lukashenko Grants Pardon to Convicted Extremists

In a significant move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has extended pardons to 20 individuals convicted of extremism. This development was reported by state media on Saturday, underlining a potential shift in the government's approach.

The state's news agency, Belta, revealed that all of the individuals had sought pardons and had shown contrition for their previous actions. This gesture hints at a broader strategy of reconciliation or stabilization within the country's tense political climate.

Observers are now keenly watching to see if this represents a new direction for Belarus, as Lukashenko's administration navigates both domestic and international pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)