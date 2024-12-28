Putin Apologizes After Azerbaijani Airliner Tragedy

In a diplomatic gesture on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an apology to Azerbaijan following a devastating air crash that occurred in Kazakhstan, resulting in the deaths of 38 passengers and crew members.

The Azeri aircraft was en route from the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, to Grozny in Chechnya when an unexpected diversion led it to Kazakhstan, where it fatally crashed during a landing attempt.

In a statement, the Kremlin cited nearby air defense activity incited by a Ukrainian drone strike, but did not directly link this to the crash. However, US and Azerbaijani officials indicated that an external weapon might have been responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)