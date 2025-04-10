Rybakina Leads Kazakhstan to Victory in Billie Jean King Cup

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, world number 10 Elena Rybakina led Kazakhstan to an unassailable 2-0 lead over Australia, outplaying Kimberly Birrell in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier held in Brisbane. Rybakina, who captured the Wimbledon title in 2022, initially faced an early break in the Group D encounter but swiftly rallied with her powerful forehand, leveling the score after six games before clinching the first set with a decisive ace.

Faced with a significant deficit in the second set, as Birrell sprinted to a 5-1 advantage, Rybakina showcased resilience by overcoming a set point and executed fierce shot-making to secure victory in a tiebreak. Grateful for her eighth singles victory since debuting in the competition in 2021, Rybakina expressed her joy in contributing to the team win, highlighting her fondness for returning to Australia.

Meanwhile, Yulia Putintseva's triumph over Maya Joint bolstered Kazakhstan's early advantage. As the tournament progresses, teams will compete in round-robin groups for a place in the finals alongside hosts China and champions Italy. Notably, world number two Iga Swiatek opted out of Poland's Group E ties to focus on her upcoming clay season training.

(With inputs from agencies.)