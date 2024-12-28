Left Menu

BJP vs Congress: The Funeral Politics Over Manmohan Singh

The BJP accused Congress of politicizing the funeral of former PM Manmohan Singh. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized Rahul Gandhi for alleging disrespect by the Modi government. Patra claimed Congress has a pattern of disrespecting non-Nehru-Gandhi leaders and highlighted similar past instances with other leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an attack on Congress, accusing it of political theatrics surrounding the funeral of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for suggesting that Singh was disrespected by the Modi administration during his funeral services.

Patra alleged that the Congress party has historically shown a disregard for leaders not connected to the Nehru-Gandhi family, citing instances involving former Prime Ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao and other prominent figures. He pointed out that Congress's past behavior reflects a pattern of diminishing the legacies of such leaders.

In defending the current government, Patra noted that plans are underway to establish a memorial for Singh, recognizing his significant contributions. Despite the allegations, the BJP asserts that the cremation at Nigam Bodh Ghat was practical due to immediate circumstances, and a formal memorial will follow once logistics permit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

