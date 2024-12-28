Left Menu

Diplomatic Turbulence: Putin's Apology to Azerbaijan Following Airliner Crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Azerbaijan's President for a tragic airliner crash in Kazakhstan amid allegations of Russian involvement. The incident, involving air defense activity against a Ukrainian threat, killed 38. A joint investigation is underway, with survivors reporting unusual in-flight disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:33 IST
Diplomatic Turbulence: Putin's Apology to Azerbaijan Following Airliner Crash
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a tense diplomatic exchange, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed regret to Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, over a tragic airliner crash that resulted in 38 fatalities. However, Putin refrained from admitting that Russian military actions were responsible for the catastrophic event.

The incident, which occurred amid Russian air defense operations meant to counter an alleged Ukrainian drone strike, has been mired in allegations that the airliner was mistakenly targeted. The crash, as reported by both officials and survivors, included inexplicable noises and structural damage consistent with external interference.

An international investigative effort involving Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan aims to uncover the crash's cause. While Russian officials cited poor weather and a bird strike, alternate narratives suggest that defense-related mishaps may have played a critical role in the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024