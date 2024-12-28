In a tense diplomatic exchange, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed regret to Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, over a tragic airliner crash that resulted in 38 fatalities. However, Putin refrained from admitting that Russian military actions were responsible for the catastrophic event.

The incident, which occurred amid Russian air defense operations meant to counter an alleged Ukrainian drone strike, has been mired in allegations that the airliner was mistakenly targeted. The crash, as reported by both officials and survivors, included inexplicable noises and structural damage consistent with external interference.

An international investigative effort involving Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan aims to uncover the crash's cause. While Russian officials cited poor weather and a bird strike, alternate narratives suggest that defense-related mishaps may have played a critical role in the disaster.

