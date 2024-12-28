Family Feud within Pattali Makkal Katchi: Leadership Clash

Tensions ran high within the Pattali Makkal Katchi as a leadership disagreement unfolded at the party's special council meeting. Party president Anbumani openly opposed the decision made by party founder S Ramadoss to appoint his grandson, P Mukunthan, as the head of the state youth wing.

The unexpected conflict arose when Anbumani, expressing dissatisfaction with Mukunthan's appointment due to his lack of experience, clashed with Ramadoss. The patriarch was adamant, dictating compliance with his decisions as essential for remaining in the party. Anbumani's dissatisfaction was palpable as he laid down the microphone during the altercation.

Despite the heated exchange, the conflict was downplayed by party insiders, labeling it a minor familial disagreement within the 'Pattali family.' This development comes after previous instances of differing views on political alliances, notably during the recent 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)