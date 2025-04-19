Left Menu

Turmoil in MDMK: Vaiko's Son Steps Down Amid Party Feud

Durai Vaiko, son of MDMK founder Vaiko, resigns as principal secretary over internal conflicts. He blames an unnamed individual for tarnishing the party's image and causing disrepute to his father. Despite stepping down, he vows to work for MDMK as a primary worker and serve Tiruchirappalli constituents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:57 IST
Durai Vaiko
  • Country:
  • India

Durai Vaiko, the son of MDMK founder Vaiko, has resigned from his position as the party's principal secretary, citing internal friction as the catalyst for his decision.

Announcing his departure via social media platform 'X', Durai pinpointed an unnamed individual as the cause of continuous accusations against the party and its leadership, leading to media leaks that harmed the party's reputation.

Despite stepping down, Durai has committed to continuing his work with MDMK as a primary member and serving the Tiruchirappalli constituency, ensuring Vaiko's legacy does not suffer from the ongoing internal rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

