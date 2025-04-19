Turmoil in MDMK: Vaiko's Son Steps Down Amid Party Feud

Durai Vaiko, the son of MDMK founder Vaiko, has resigned from his position as the party's principal secretary, citing internal friction as the catalyst for his decision.

Announcing his departure via social media platform 'X', Durai pinpointed an unnamed individual as the cause of continuous accusations against the party and its leadership, leading to media leaks that harmed the party's reputation.

Despite stepping down, Durai has committed to continuing his work with MDMK as a primary member and serving the Tiruchirappalli constituency, ensuring Vaiko's legacy does not suffer from the ongoing internal rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)