Himachal Pradesh Faces Harsh Weather: Snowfall, Landslides Disrupt Daily Life

In a significant weather development, Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a mix of rainfall and snowfall across its varied terrains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on Saturday. The lower hills continue to bear light to moderate rains, while the mid hills face both light rains and snowfall.

Adding to the woes, the higher elevations in Himachal Pradesh are set for an onslaught of moderate to heavy snowfall until Sunday. Specific areas like NE-Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Lahul-Spiti are bracing for heavy precipitation, potentially leading to isolated challenges, according to IMD forecasts.

Amidst these weather patterns, Shimla and its adjoining regions are experiencing a severe cold spell, with temperatures plummeting due to continuous rainfall. This harsh climate has disrupted daily life and posed difficulties, particularly for daily wage laborers who struggle to provide essential services under such challenging conditions.

