Ravindra Chavan Takes Helm of Maharashtra BJP's Planning Committee
Former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan has been appointed as the head of the BJP's state committee for organisational planning. Announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the campaign focuses on membership drives and appointments and commenced in Nagpur on December 21.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan was appointed as the head of the state BJP's committee focused on organisational planning.
The appointment was announced by the state's revenue minister and party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, signaling an emphasis on consolidation and expansion.
The 'Sanghathan Parv Samiti' agenda includes membership drives and key organisational appointments, with the campaign officially launched in Nagpur on December 21.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement