Ravindra Chavan Takes Helm of Maharashtra BJP's Planning Committee

In a significant move, former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan was appointed as the head of the state BJP's committee focused on organisational planning.

The appointment was announced by the state's revenue minister and party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, signaling an emphasis on consolidation and expansion.

The 'Sanghathan Parv Samiti' agenda includes membership drives and key organisational appointments, with the campaign officially launched in Nagpur on December 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)