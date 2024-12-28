Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav: BJP's Threat to Democracy and Economy

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party's national president, criticized the BJP for undermining democracy and the Constitution in India. He accused the BJP of electoral manipulation and suppressing dissent. Yadav contended that the party's policies favored capitalists over the poor and were detrimental to the nation's economy.

  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, delivered a robust critique of the ruling BJP, accusing it of posing a significant threat to India's democracy and constitutional framework.

Addressing party workers in Lucknow, Yadav alleged that the BJP manipulates elections and represses opposition voices, undermining constitutional rights.

Yadav further charged that BJP policies benefited wealthy elites at the expense of the general populace, aggravating economic distress, inflation, and unemployment in the country.

