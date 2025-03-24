Rachin Ravindra Shines in CSK's Thrilling Victory Over Mumbai Indians

In a riveting face-off in the IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious over rivals Mumbai Indians, thanks to a stellar performance by Rachin Ravindra. The left-hander's unbeaten knock of 65 guided CSK to a four-wicket win, celebrating his role as an opener for the five-time champions.

The victory at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium was bolstered by a tenacious bowling effort. Noor Ahmad's crucial spell, claiming four wickets for just 18 runs, set the stage after Khaleel Ahmed restricted MI's top order early on, leaving them at 36/3. Deeepak Chahar's late stand helped Mumbai put up 155 for 9.

In response, CSK faced initial setbacks but Ravindra paired with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in a stabilizing partnership. Despite Vignesh Puthur's challenging spell, Ravindra's resilience, supported by Ravindra Jadeja, ensured a finish with four wickets and five balls to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)