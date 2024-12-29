Political Unrest in Georgia: Kavelashvili's Controversial Presidency
Mikheil Kavelashvili was sworn in as Georgia's president amid a political crisis, after the government halted EU application talks, leading to protests. Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili deemed Kavelashvili's election illegitimate and accused the ruling party of fraud. The situation signifies a pivotal moment in Georgian politics.
Mikheil Kavelashvili has officially become Georgia's president, a position clouded by controversy and political unrest. His inauguration follows the government's decision to freeze European Union talks, a move that incited widespread protests across the nation.
Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, a prominent pro-EU figure, denounced Kavelashvili's legitimacy in a defiant public address. Claiming that the October elections were fraudulent, Zourabichvili and her opposition supporters argue that Kavelashvili lacks rightful authority.
The international community has taken notice, raising concerns about the election's integrity. In response, Western countries have called for thorough investigations, deepening the political divide in this former Soviet state.
