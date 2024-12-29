Political Unrest in Georgia: Kavelashvili's Controversial Presidency

Mikheil Kavelashvili has officially become Georgia's president, a position clouded by controversy and political unrest. His inauguration follows the government's decision to freeze European Union talks, a move that incited widespread protests across the nation.

Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, a prominent pro-EU figure, denounced Kavelashvili's legitimacy in a defiant public address. Claiming that the October elections were fraudulent, Zourabichvili and her opposition supporters argue that Kavelashvili lacks rightful authority.

The international community has taken notice, raising concerns about the election's integrity. In response, Western countries have called for thorough investigations, deepening the political divide in this former Soviet state.

(With inputs from agencies.)