Voter List Controversy: Purvanchali Votes Under Threat
AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused BJP of trying to delete his wife's name and other Purvanchali voters from the New Delhi constituency list. This comes amidst allegations of illegal voter additions by AAP. Singh claims political vendetta over his Rajya Sabha remarks on voter list issues.
In a heated accusation, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has alleged that the BJP is attempting to erase his wife's name, Anita Singh, along with other Purvanchali voters, from the electoral roll of the New Delhi Assembly ahead of the approaching February polls.
During a press conference, Mrs. Singh, hailing from eastern Uttar Pradesh, stood by her husband as he claimed that two applications were filed just before Christmas for the removal of her name from the voter list in a constituency led by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
The controversy deepens as Kejriwal voices similar concerns, stating numerous applications for voter deletions have emerged since mid-December while the BJP counter-accuses AAP of adding illegal immigrants to the rolls for electoral advantage.
