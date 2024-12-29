Tragedy Strikes: Three Migrants Die in English Channel Crossing
At least three migrants died in a tragic attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France. French emergency services conducted a rescue operation, saving 45 individuals. An investigation is underway following a noted increase in such crossings amidst ongoing efforts to curb these perilous journeys.
Three migrants have tragically died while trying to cross the English Channel from northern France to Britain, authorities confirmed on Sunday.
The deadly incident included a rescue mission involving French emergency services and the navy's "Dauphin" helicopter amid challenging conditions. An investigation has been launched by Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutors.
This year has marked a rise in fatal migrant attempts with language, family ties, and perceived asylum and employment opportunities driving UK preferance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
