Tragedy Strikes: Three Migrants Die in English Channel Crossing

At least three migrants died in a tragic attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France. French emergency services conducted a rescue operation, saving 45 individuals. An investigation is underway following a noted increase in such crossings amidst ongoing efforts to curb these perilous journeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-12-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Three migrants have tragically died while trying to cross the English Channel from northern France to Britain, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The deadly incident included a rescue mission involving French emergency services and the navy's "Dauphin" helicopter amid challenging conditions. An investigation has been launched by Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutors.

This year has marked a rise in fatal migrant attempts with language, family ties, and perceived asylum and employment opportunities driving UK preferance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

