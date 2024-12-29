Controversy Over Memorial Plans for Late Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress on Sunday of creating a controversy over the cremation of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This comes after the Centre's plan to establish a memorial in Singh's honor. The Opposition countered, alleging Assam hosted events despite state mourning.

Sarma's comments followed Congress criticism directed at the Center's decision to hold Singh's last rites at Nigambodh Ghat, claiming it insulted the country's first Sikh prime minister. Meanwhile, BJP stated that Prime Minister Modi's government had announced a memorial site and informed Singh's family, thus accusing Congress of playing 'cheap politics.'

Sarma, previously with Congress, emphasized honoring Singh's memory with dignity, free from political exploitation. He noted the public's respectful farewell to Singh, a long-serving Rajya Sabha MP from Assam. However, Congress leader Saikia accused Assam's government of disrespecting Singh's legacy by continuing official programs during state mourning.

