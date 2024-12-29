Left Menu

Controversy Over Memorial Plans for Late Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress for politicizing Manmohan Singh's cremation despite government plans for a memorial. Allegations arose about Assam holding events during national mourning. Sarma accused Congress of using Singh's legacy for political gains while BJP defended government's respectful farewell to the former PM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:52 IST
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress on Sunday of creating a controversy over the cremation of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This comes after the Centre's plan to establish a memorial in Singh's honor. The Opposition countered, alleging Assam hosted events despite state mourning.

Sarma's comments followed Congress criticism directed at the Center's decision to hold Singh's last rites at Nigambodh Ghat, claiming it insulted the country's first Sikh prime minister. Meanwhile, BJP stated that Prime Minister Modi's government had announced a memorial site and informed Singh's family, thus accusing Congress of playing 'cheap politics.'

Sarma, previously with Congress, emphasized honoring Singh's memory with dignity, free from political exploitation. He noted the public's respectful farewell to Singh, a long-serving Rajya Sabha MP from Assam. However, Congress leader Saikia accused Assam's government of disrespecting Singh's legacy by continuing official programs during state mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

