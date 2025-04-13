Congress Demands Transparency: Calls for CAG Audit on Fuel Excise Duty Hikes

The Congress party has leveled serious accusations against the Indian government, alleging economic exploitation through increased excise duties on petrol and diesel. The opposition is demanding accountability, seeking audits from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), and investigations by oversight bodies like the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the Modi administration for significantly raising excise duties compared to the rates in 2014, despite cheaper crude oil prices in the current market. He noted the government's massive earnings from the petroleum sector over the past eleven years, stating there has been no corresponding financial relief for the general public.

In his statements, Ramesh underscored the urgency of auditing the policies favoring private oil companies, suggesting the possible negligence or collaboration involved. The Congress party continues to challenge the government on issues of 'economic looting' as they call for more transparent financial governance in the petroleum sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)