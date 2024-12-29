Left Menu

Rajasthan's Development Drive: CM Bhajanlal Sharma's Vision for Progress

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes on Rajasthan's all-round development during a meeting with Jodhpur and Udaipur MLAs, focusing on budget implementations and public welfare schemes. He urges consistent monitoring of constituencies' development projects and collaboration with district administration for effective progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:38 IST
In a concerted push for integrated development across Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underlined the priority of implementing budget announcements in all 200 assembly constituencies. This declaration came during a meeting with MLAs from the Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on Sunday.

Sharma emphasized that the state government is committed to running public welfare schemes that aim to uplift people and ensure overall welfare. These initiatives, he noted, are crucial for the state's vision of a developed Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister advised the MLAs to engage frequently with district administrations to assess the progress of development projects. The meeting also covered financial approvals, land allocation, and strategies for promoting state achievements and participating in the Khelo India Abhiyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

