BJP Announces Candidates for Uttarakhand Mayoral Elections

The BJP has named candidates for six of the 11 mayoral seats in Uttarakhand for upcoming urban local body elections. Elections in 100 civic bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, are set for January 23, with results to be declared on January 25. BJP remains dominant in the state.

Dehradun | Updated: 29-12-2024 21:37 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of candidates for six mayoral positions in Uttarakhand's forthcoming urban body elections. Among those named are Kiran Jaisal for Haridwar and Asha Upadhyay for Shrinagar, while five seats remain undecided.

The polls, set for January 23, will use traditional ballot papers with results to be announced two days later, on January 25. The elections include 100 civic bodies comprising 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 nagar panchayats.

Uttarakhand is home to a total voter base of over 3 million, with the BJP currently enjoying a dominant position in the region's civic administration.

