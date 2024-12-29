BJP Announces Candidates for Uttarakhand Mayoral Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of candidates for six mayoral positions in Uttarakhand's forthcoming urban body elections. Among those named are Kiran Jaisal for Haridwar and Asha Upadhyay for Shrinagar, while five seats remain undecided.

The polls, set for January 23, will use traditional ballot papers with results to be announced two days later, on January 25. The elections include 100 civic bodies comprising 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 nagar panchayats.

Uttarakhand is home to a total voter base of over 3 million, with the BJP currently enjoying a dominant position in the region's civic administration.

