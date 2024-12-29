Call for Manmohan Singh Memorial Gains Momentum

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh has called on the central government to seriously consider the Congress party's demand for a memorial dedicated to Manmohan Singh, accentuating the importance of preserving the legacy of the esteemed former prime minister.

Ghosh extended his party's condolences, lauding Singh as the 'greatest son of India.' Following a Cabinet meeting on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Singh's family that the government would provide space for the memorial. However, a trust must be established, and specific land must be allocated for this purpose.

Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, was accorded a state funeral with military honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi. While Congress had requested the funeral take place at a prospective memorial site, the Centre has indicated that the land for the memorial will be designated shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)