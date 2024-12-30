Left Menu

Zoran Milanovic Set for Victory in Croatia's Presidential Election

Incumbent president Zoran Milanovic appears poised to secure victory in the Croatian presidential election's first round, with preliminary results showing him leading against his main rival, Dragan Primorac, from the Croatian Democratic Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 30-12-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 00:43 IST
Zoran Milanovic Set for Victory in Croatia's Presidential Election
Zoran Milanovic
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Incumbent president Zoran Milanovic looks set for an outright victory in Croatia's presidential election, according to preliminary results. With 51.61% of polling stations reporting, Milanovic is leading with 50.11% of the votes.

The state election commission revealed these early figures, placing Milanovic well ahead of his main contender, Dragan Primorac, the candidate fielded by the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ).

If these trends continue, Milanovic could win another term, marking a significant triumph for the opposition Socialist Democrats in the political landscape of Croatia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navi Mumbai International Airport Poised for Takeoff: Inauguration Set for April

Navi Mumbai International Airport Poised for Takeoff: Inauguration Set for A...

 India
2
India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

 Australia
3
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024