Zoran Milanovic Set for Victory in Croatia's Presidential Election

Incumbent president Zoran Milanovic looks set for an outright victory in Croatia's presidential election, according to preliminary results. With 51.61% of polling stations reporting, Milanovic is leading with 50.11% of the votes.

The state election commission revealed these early figures, placing Milanovic well ahead of his main contender, Dragan Primorac, the candidate fielded by the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ).

If these trends continue, Milanovic could win another term, marking a significant triumph for the opposition Socialist Democrats in the political landscape of Croatia.

(With inputs from agencies.)