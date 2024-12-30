Jimmy Carter's Legacy: From Presidency to Peace Nobel

Jimmy Carter, the Georgia-born U.S. president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, has died at 100, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Carter, a Democrat, served from 1977 to 1981, navigating a turbulent economy and the notorious Iran hostage crisis.

While his presidency had notable accomplishments like brokering the 1978 Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, Carter's post-presidency was marked by humanitarian excellence. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, highlighting his tireless efforts for international peace and human rights.

Carter's presidency faced challenges like soaring inflation and the Iran hostage crisis, impacting his re-election bid. Post-presidency, Carter worked globally as a human rights advocate, significantly influencing international politics and humanitarianism.