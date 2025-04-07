Left Menu

Lifesavers on a Mission: Saveetha Medical College's Humanitarian Efforts in Manipur

A team of medical professionals from Saveetha Medical College conducted a humanitarian mission in Manipur, delivering crucial medical care and support to over 1,800 internally displaced persons. Their efforts were recognized by local officials, who praised the team's dedication to addressing severe health crises and psychological trauma amid ongoing conflict.

Updated: 07-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A medical team from Saveetha Medical College completed a significant humanitarian mission in Manipur, providing essential care to over 1,800 displaced individuals.

The three-day initiative saw the distribution of crucial medicines and equipment valued at Rs. 10 lakhs, addressing malnutrition, respiratory and gastrointestinal issues, and offering psychological support for trauma.

The mission received high praise from government and judicial figures, highlighting the vital role of the college's professionals in alleviating health crises during this demanding time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

