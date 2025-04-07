Lifesavers on a Mission: Saveetha Medical College's Humanitarian Efforts in Manipur

A medical team from Saveetha Medical College completed a significant humanitarian mission in Manipur, providing essential care to over 1,800 displaced individuals.

The three-day initiative saw the distribution of crucial medicines and equipment valued at Rs. 10 lakhs, addressing malnutrition, respiratory and gastrointestinal issues, and offering psychological support for trauma.

The mission received high praise from government and judicial figures, highlighting the vital role of the college's professionals in alleviating health crises during this demanding time.

(With inputs from agencies.)