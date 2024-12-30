Left Menu

Netanyahu's Health Undergoes Scrutiny Amidst Regional Turmoil

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent successful prostate surgery amid managing crises like the Gaza conflict and a corruption trial. Despite past health issues, Netanyahu seeks to maintain a robust public image. His condition raises concerns during a time of significant geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 30-12-2024 03:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 03:06 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu successfully underwent surgery to remove his prostate, hospital officials announced on Sunday. The procedure comes as Netanyahu navigates multiple crises, including the ongoing war in Gaza and his corruption trial.

Netanyahu, 75, has managed various health issues over recent years but maintains an energetic public image. Amidst a heavy workload over his long political tenure, his recent surgery has stirred discussions on the health of aging global leaders.

During his recovery, Justice Minister Yariv Levin served as acting prime minister. With mediatory efforts underway for a ceasefire in Gaza, the timing of Netanyahu's health scare underscores broader geopolitical stakes for Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

