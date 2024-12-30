Netanyahu's Health Undergoes Scrutiny Amidst Regional Turmoil

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu successfully underwent surgery to remove his prostate, hospital officials announced on Sunday. The procedure comes as Netanyahu navigates multiple crises, including the ongoing war in Gaza and his corruption trial.

Netanyahu, 75, has managed various health issues over recent years but maintains an energetic public image. Amidst a heavy workload over his long political tenure, his recent surgery has stirred discussions on the health of aging global leaders.

During his recovery, Justice Minister Yariv Levin served as acting prime minister. With mediatory efforts underway for a ceasefire in Gaza, the timing of Netanyahu's health scare underscores broader geopolitical stakes for Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)