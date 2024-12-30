Legacy of a Peace Advocate: Remembering Jimmy Carter

World leaders and American politicians have joined together in paying tribute to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter following his death at the age of 100. Remembered for brokering peace between Israel and Egypt, Carter also received the Nobel Peace Prize for his extensive humanitarian work.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden described Carter as an extraordinary leader and humanitarian who millions considered a dear friend. President-Elect Donald Trump noted the challenges Carter faced during his presidency and expressed gratitude for his efforts to improve American lives.

Among those offering condolences were former Presidents and international leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who emphasized Carter's steadfast advocacy for the vulnerable and tireless fight for peace. From his civil rights work to his dedication to Habitat for Humanity, Jimmy Carter's legacy is one of profound service and commitment to a better future.

