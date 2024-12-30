Left Menu

Legacy of a Peace Advocate: Remembering Jimmy Carter

World leaders and U.S. politicians commemorate former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at 100. Carter, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was celebrated for his efforts in peacebuilding, civil rights, and humanitarian causes. Tributes from across the globe highlight his enduring impact on global and domestic affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 04:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 04:19 IST
Legacy of a Peace Advocate: Remembering Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter

World leaders and American politicians have joined together in paying tribute to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter following his death at the age of 100. Remembered for brokering peace between Israel and Egypt, Carter also received the Nobel Peace Prize for his extensive humanitarian work.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden described Carter as an extraordinary leader and humanitarian who millions considered a dear friend. President-Elect Donald Trump noted the challenges Carter faced during his presidency and expressed gratitude for his efforts to improve American lives.

Among those offering condolences were former Presidents and international leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who emphasized Carter's steadfast advocacy for the vulnerable and tireless fight for peace. From his civil rights work to his dedication to Habitat for Humanity, Jimmy Carter's legacy is one of profound service and commitment to a better future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election

Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election

 Global
2
India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

 Australia
3
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024