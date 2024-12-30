Left Menu

Remembering Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and Service

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate known for his humanitarian work and significant diplomatic achievements, has passed away at age 100. His efforts in brokering peace between Israel and Egypt, and his enduring commitment to improving global human rights, are remembered by world leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 04:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 04:51 IST
Remembering Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and Service
Jimmy Carter

World leaders and U.S. politicians mourn the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100. Carter, who was instrumental in establishing peace between Israel and Egypt, leaves behind a legacy of humanitarian efforts and global diplomacy.

During his presidency, Carter was known for his strong commitment to civil rights and energy conservation. His post-presidential work with the Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity are testaments to his lifelong dedication to service and equality. Presidents Joe Biden, Donald Trump, George W. Bush, and other prominent figures shared their condolences and reflected on Carter's impactful life.

President Carter's contributions, such as the Camp David Accords and efforts in arms control, continue to inspire leaders worldwide. His dedication to promoting peace and human rights is commemorated by figures like Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron, highlighting Carter's everlasting influence on international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

