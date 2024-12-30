Remembering Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and Service

World leaders and U.S. politicians mourn the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100. Carter, who was instrumental in establishing peace between Israel and Egypt, leaves behind a legacy of humanitarian efforts and global diplomacy.

During his presidency, Carter was known for his strong commitment to civil rights and energy conservation. His post-presidential work with the Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity are testaments to his lifelong dedication to service and equality. Presidents Joe Biden, Donald Trump, George W. Bush, and other prominent figures shared their condolences and reflected on Carter's impactful life.

President Carter's contributions, such as the Camp David Accords and efforts in arms control, continue to inspire leaders worldwide. His dedication to promoting peace and human rights is commemorated by figures like Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron, highlighting Carter's everlasting influence on international relations.

