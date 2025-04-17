Epic Showdown: Egyptian Giants vs. South African Contenders in African Champions League

In an intriguing match-up, two top Egyptian football clubs will clash with South African rivals in this weekend's African Champions League semi-finals. Reigning champions Al Ahly aim for their fifth title in six years as they face Mamelodi Sundowns in what promises to be a riveting contest.

Pyramids, a rising force in African football, will contend with the formidable Orlando Pirates in Soweto. The stakes are high as both Egyptian teams aspire to secure a spot in the prestigious final. The decisive return legs will be held in Cairo next Friday.

Al Ahly boasts an impressive record of 12 previous titles but isn't favored after a shaky league phase. Criticism has been leveled at their Swiss coach, Marcel Koller, following recent setbacks. Meanwhile, Pyramids' momentum, bolstered by Saudi investment, positions them as formidable contenders.

