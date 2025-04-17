Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Egyptian Giants vs. South African Contenders in African Champions League

In a rare bilateral contest, two Egyptian clubs face off against two South African teams in the African Champions League semi-finals this weekend. Al Ahly meets Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria, while Pyramids play against Orlando Pirates. Both Egyptian teams aim to secure a final spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:56 IST
Epic Showdown: Egyptian Giants vs. South African Contenders in African Champions League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an intriguing match-up, two top Egyptian football clubs will clash with South African rivals in this weekend's African Champions League semi-finals. Reigning champions Al Ahly aim for their fifth title in six years as they face Mamelodi Sundowns in what promises to be a riveting contest.

Pyramids, a rising force in African football, will contend with the formidable Orlando Pirates in Soweto. The stakes are high as both Egyptian teams aspire to secure a spot in the prestigious final. The decisive return legs will be held in Cairo next Friday.

Al Ahly boasts an impressive record of 12 previous titles but isn't favored after a shaky league phase. Criticism has been leveled at their Swiss coach, Marcel Koller, following recent setbacks. Meanwhile, Pyramids' momentum, bolstered by Saudi investment, positions them as formidable contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025