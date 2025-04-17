Left Menu

Egypt-South Africa Showdown: African Champions League Semi-Finals

Two Egyptian clubs, Al Ahly and Pyramids, face off against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the African Champions League semi-finals. Al Ahly, while historically dominant, has shown weaknesses this season. Pyramids, backed by Saudi investors, aim to solidify their emerging status in African football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:14 IST
Egypt-South Africa Showdown: African Champions League Semi-Finals
This weekend, the African Champions League semi-finals will feature an unusual Egypt vs. South Africa showdown, as four clubs battle for a spot in the final. Al Ahly, the defending champions, will take on Mamelodi Sundowns, while Pyramids face Orlando Pirates in gripping matches.

While Al Ahly has secured an impressive 12 Champions League titles, their journey this season has been rocky with unsteady performances under Swiss coach Marc Koller. South Africa's Sundowns, despite past successes, have often faltered in the knockout stages, providing Al Ahly with a chance to capitalize on past form.

Pyramids, new to the Champions League and backed by Saudi investors, are pushing for a first Egyptian championship title since their inception. Critics have pegged Orlando Pirates as dark horses, but the South African side looks to leverage their unbeaten group phase to gain an edge before the decisive return legs in Cairo.

