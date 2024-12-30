Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and US-India Relations
Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, passed away at 100. He was a notable figure in US-India relations, visiting India in 1978 and laying the groundwork for future cooperation. Carter's legacy includes advocating for peace, human rights, and a close US-India partnership.
Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president and the oldest to have held the office, passed away peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. The Carter Centre confirmed his death, emphasizing his peaceful last moments surrounded by family.
The former president, renowned for his diplomacy and advocacy for civil rights, was mourned by leaders worldwide. President Joe Biden hailed Carter as an extraordinary leader who significantly changed lives globally through his enduring contributions to peace, humanitarian efforts, and democratic ideals.
Carter's presidency was pivotal in strengthening US-India relations, particularly following his 1978 visit to India. This visit laid a foundation for a robust partnership, promoting democracy and shared values, which has continued to grow through subsequent administrations.
