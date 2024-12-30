Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and Humanity

Jimmy Carter, the former U.S. president known for his humanitarian efforts and peace brokering, has died at the age of 100. Carter, a Democrat, witnessed both triumphs and challenges during his presidency from 1977 to 1981, including the historic 1978 Camp David accords and the Iran hostage crisis.

After leaving the White House, Carter devoted his life to humanitarian causes, earning a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his relentless efforts to find peaceful solutions to global conflicts and advocate for democracy and human rights. He was widely acknowledged as a profound figure in international human rights and diplomacy.

World leaders and former presidents have paid tribute to Carter, highlighting his compassionate nature and contributions to peace. Public observances and a private interment are being planned in his honor, as the world reflects on the enduring legacy of a man committed to both peace and justice.

