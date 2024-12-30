Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Bihar Govt Over 'Inhumane' Crackdown on Student Protestors

Priyanka Gandhi strongly criticized the Bihar government's harsh actions against student protestors demanding the cancellation of BPSC exams. She condemned the use of force and accused the BJP government of silencing youth voices. Several political leaders echoed her sentiments, denouncing the oppressive measures taken against the students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:10 IST
Police using water cannons against protesting students in Bihar (Photo Credit: X/@priyankagandhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra publicly denounced the Bihar government for their "inhumane" treatment of student protestors. The students have been rallying for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Gandhi targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), describing it as a "double-engine government" that symbolizes "double atrocities" on young people. She criticized the authorities for employing lathi charges and water cannons on students braving the cold weather to protest corruption and malpractice in the examination system.

Her comments were echoed by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who accused the Bihar administration of morphing democracy into "lathi-tantra." Meanwhile, opposition figures such as RJD's Tejashwi Yadav also voiced their disapproval of police actions, underscoring the growing discontent over the issue among youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

