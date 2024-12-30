Political Turmoil Erupts in Wayanad Over Tragic Suicides

Tensions escalated in Wayanad as CPI(M) workers, on Monday, marched in protest to Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan's office. Their demands were clear: the resignation of the MLA following the tragic suicide of Congress leader N M Vijayan and his son Jijesh.

The protesters called for a thorough investigation, accusing Balakrishnan of involving Vijayan in a scandal where money was exchanged for job placements in a Congress-led cooperative bank. Despite the mounting pressure, Balakrishnan denies all allegations, planning to counter the charges legally with his party's backing.

The tragic event and ensuing political upheaval have rocked the mountain district of Wayanad, with CPI(M) leaders urging the police to consider abetment of suicide charges against Balakrishnan. As the investigation continues, this incident symbolizes the ongoing political strife in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)